Get a start on Christmas at festive markets

Halfway through November, and we’re already pitching the Christmas scene. To be fair, we don’t set the dates, we just report on what’s happening – but the festivities certainly seem to be getting earlier each year! Will we wake up one May and find the Xmas décor hitting the shops? Who knows. For the time being, here are a few of the more major markets you might want to visit in the coming weeks. And we might just be bringing you more over the next month, as the season hots up!

Peyia Village Christmas Market

One of the first off the bat, the Peyia Village Christmas Market next Sunday is the seasonal iteration of an event which takes place every fourth Sunday of the month. Held in the grounds of the Municipality (opposite Peyia Church and Cousins Taverna), the usual market is known for its “eclectic mix of stalls selling crafts, food, local produce and imported goods”, but come Christmas, branches out into all things glittery, sparkly, and yummy!

“Our 80-plus stallholders are already seeing loads of pre-orders,” says market organiser Charli Skelton. “We’ll have all the usual good quality crafts and candles, crochet and jewellery stalls, but with added seasonal produce: mince pies, Christmas cakes – including a gluten-free option – and chocolate bouquets.” Father Christmas will be on hand with “chocolates and surprise gifts”, for the kids, and adults will enjoy a glass of mulled wine as they wander round the market.

Now in its second year, organisers are expecting in excess of 3,000 visitors on the day, making this one of the biggest – and best – of its type on the island! If you’re in the Paphos district on November 24 between 9am and 1pm, don’t miss the Peyia Village Christmas Market!

For more information, visit the Facebook event Peyia Village Christmas Market

Traditional Christmas Market

Another one that’s taking place in November, the Traditional Christmas Market at Forest Beach, Dhekelia Road, is a highlight of the season for everyone on the southern coasts. What began in 2012 now boasts more than 120 stalls, and bills itself as “the most Festive Christmas Shopping experience in Cyprus. What better way to welcome the oncoming festive season than by wandering around the hundreds of stalls, stocking up on beautiful handmade gifts?” ask organisers.

With its custom-made Christmas cakes from Cakeology, beautiful tree topping angels from Art & Crochet, and gorgeous hand-crafted decorations from House of Crafts Oroklini, it’s the perfect place to find everything you need for the holiday season. “Presents and decorations, delicious food and glühwein (mulled wine),” are on offer, accompanied by a musical selection which includes local choirs, and Santa will be holding court from a snow-covered grotto! “Find Santa in the winter wonderland secret forest along with a huge white bouncy castle,” organisers enthuse. “His friend Snowy the Polar Bear” – who apparently enjoys photos and cuddles! – “will be giving out treats to any children who come and say hello.”

Entrance is one euro per person (accompanied kids go free), and the two-day event runs from 5pm to 10.30pm on November 29 and 30, making this “magical Christmas experience a fun evening for the entire family.”

For more information, visit the Facebook event ‘Traditional Christmas Market 2019’

St Paul’s Christmas Fayre

When it comes to Christmas markets, this may well be the granddaddy of them all! The St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Christmas Fayre has been running for almost 50 years, a celebration of seasonal spirit which includes carols, dancing, competitions, games, baked goods, home preserves, Christmas gifts, and a treasure trove of pre-loved finds.

The Cathedral Bookshop is always good for a few hours’ browse (thousands of volumes, many almost brand-new, start from 1 euro), while the Clothes Stall is a mountain of delectable finds – if you look hard enough, you may well find a few designer pieces hidden on the racks. There’s also a White Elephant (not literally; this is a bric-à-brac stand, packed with games, puzzles and toys); a Bottle Stall (try your luck at the fine Irish whiskey); and a chance to win a couple of Christmas hampers (which include a wonderful selection of wines, puds, chocolates, and biscuits) when you buy your programme for the event.

Always a jolly day out for the whole family (entrance is 2 euros, free for under 16s, and Father Christmas will be making an appearance), the fayre opens its doors between the hours of 11am and 3pm on Saturday, November 30. And alongside the traditional (mince pies and mulled wine, Christmas cake and scones) you’ll see a strong multi-cultural influence to the event, with curries, chilli, hot dogs and burgers staving off the hunger pangs induced by all that Christmas cheer!

For more information, visit the Facebook page St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral

The Christmas Fair at St Raphael

Limassol goes all-out with its Christmas celebrations: you can hardly toss a mince pie without striking a festive get-together, and Christmas markets, wonderlands and parks take over the town with glitter and glitz.

If you’re out to capture a little seasonal sparkle for yourself, try The Christmas Fair at St Raphael. Taking place on December 15 from 10am to 8pm, the fair offers a number of interactive workshops, kids’ activities throughout the day, and a host of Christmas produce at its various stalls. “Homemade artisan sweets, Christmas goodies, arts and crafts, handmade designs, and natural products” make up the bulk of the items, with ceramic figurines from Lelia Antoniou, handmade wooden knick-knacks from Treasures Y, and cute little concrete creations from the Duohaus Design Studio.

There’s also a real emphasis on the environment at this fair, with eco-friendly Christmas gifts including handmade beeswax ointments from A.A. Nature’s Aroma, Ekonest’s sustainbale bamboo straws and toothbrushes, Zao’s makeup (vegan, certified organic, and with 100% natural ingredients, for the beauty and eco-conscious person in your life), and yummy foodstuffs (gluten, dairy and sugar free cakes, ice creams, cheeses, breads and butters) from local brand Healthy Delicious.

Entrance is two euros (under 12s go free) and proceeds will be donated to families in need.

For more information, visit the Facebook page The Christmas Fair