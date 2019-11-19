November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas Fairyland

By Eleni Philippou00

Does the opening of Christmas Fairyland in Nicosia mean the Christmas season has begun? Kind of. Dozens of shops have put out their festive decorations yet the weather’s instability isn’t really helping getting everyone in the festive mood. It is a bit hard to feel like the holiday season is starting when we are still wearing Tshirts. Fairyland in Nicosia opened its doors on Friday and it’s here to stay and offer festive vibes until the New Year.

The area near the old Orphanides traffic lights, which for the last two winters has hosted Fairyland, has had a makeover this year. Brighter lights and a setting reminiscing of a Christmas village have been added. Decorated huts will be serving hot beverages and bites and of course games for old and young. The carousel and the ice rink will of course be there and just like every year a series of live concerts from big names in the Greek music scene will be on.

The first singer to take the stage is Eleni Foureira with a two-hour concert this Friday. Among the live music highlights are Elena Paparizou to perform on December 21 and band Onirama on January 3.

 

Christmas Fairyland Nicosia 2019

Live concert by Eleni Foureira. November 22. Christmas Fairyland Nicosia. Free. 8-10pm

