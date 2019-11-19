November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government websites down following power malfunction

By George Psyllides00

An outage at the finance ministry has caused all government websites to crash, the department of information technology services said on Tuesday.

A statement described the power malfunction as serious. The sites have been down for more than an hour.

The authorities were working to resolve the problem.

