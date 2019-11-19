November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

However much you try your identity will eventually be revealed

By CM Reader's View00

The tools one needs are freely available on the net and besides it doesn’t take too much time to write your own script to cause the DDos attack.

You need to know though what you’re doing and the methodology required to hide one’s identity is very sophisticated. The ‘best’ one’s hijack others computers usually as part of a bot-net.

In reality though one cannot hide one’s identity indefinitely, which is why he got caught.

Of all the different types of hackers “script kiddies” are one of the most dangerous because they have the tools to do damage and their youthful exhuberance clouds their judgement.

Think of it like a kid owning a machine-gun and using it to do hold-ups.

EBW

Court approves extradition of young hacker to US

