November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises to deliver Brexit

By Reuters News Service00
Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31 and to secure a new trade deal by the end of next year, trying to press home his message that only he can deliver Brexit quickly in a leadership debate.

In a testy debate with opposition Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn before a Dec. 12 election, Britain’s departure from the EU dominated the opening exchanges when both leaders trying to cast doubt over the other’s pledges.

“We certainly will come out on January the 31st, because we have a deal … that is oven ready,” Johnson said in the debate, with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, broadcast by ITV.

Johnson is promising to implement the exit deal he negotiated with Brussels and lead Britain out of the EU within months.

Corbyn wants to negotiate a new exit deal and put it to a referendum within six months alongside the option to remain in the bloc. Corbyn said during the debate he would honour whatever the result of that vote was.

Polls put Johnson’s Conservatives as much as 18 percentage points ahead of Labour, but the election is difficult to call because of pacts and alliances on both sides of the Brexit debate and voters’ deteriorating traditional allegiances.

Related posts

Trump says his weekend medical exam was ‘very routine’

Reuters News Service

German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

Reuters News Service

Venice’s historic Saint Mark’s Basilica faces costly flood clean-up

Reuters News Service

Sweden says it is dropping Assange rape investigation (Update)

Reuters News Service

Lebanon deploys security forces in Beirut before parliamentary session

Reuters News Service

Malta arrests suspected middleman in Daphne Galizia’s murder

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign