November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
European football

Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Moreno

By Reuters News Service00
Luis Enrique, whose daughter died from bone cancer in August, is returning as Spain manager five months after stepping down for personal reasons

Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach, having resigned from the role in June as his late daughter battled cancer, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday.

Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return.

Luis Enrique’s daughter Xana passed away in September.

“Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique returns to his role as coach,” Rubiales told a news conference.

“Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to return he would have the doors to the national team open to him.”

Moreno, who led the team to seven victories and two draws as Spain comfortably qualified for next summer’s tournament, had said when appointed that he would step aside if Luis Enrique wanted to return.

Related posts

Bale and Ramsey ready to start in Wales’ crucial Euro 2020 qualifier

Reuters News Service

Century for Moufflons’ Sharma and a big win for Sri Lankans

Press Release

Denmark seal Euro 2020 place with Ireland draw

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas sets sights on grand slam success after ATP Finals victory

Press Association

Ronaldo moves onto 99 as Portugal qualify for Euro 2020

Reuters News Service

England secure Euro seeding slot with 4-0 win in Kosovo

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign