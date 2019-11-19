November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Malta arrests suspected middleman in Daphne Galizia’s murder

By Reuters News Service00
Rose and Michael Vella carry photos of their daughter, assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during an anti-corruption protest against the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, in Valletta, Malta November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man suspected to have been the middleman in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been arrested, a police source said on Tuesday, in a potentially major step forward in the investigation.

The middleman is believed to have linked the person suspected of commissioning the murder of Caruana Galizia, to the men accused of carrying out the killing, as well as those who helped procure the explosive device used in the operation.

The Times of Malta newspaper reported on Tuesday that the government is considering a pardon if the suspected middleman can lead investigators to the mastermind.

A police source with direct knowledge of the matter said the arrest was made on Thursday as part of a separate investigation.

Caruana Galizia, who wrote an anti-corruption blog, was killed by a car bomb near the Maltese capital Valletta in October 2017 – a murder that shocked Europe and raised questions about the rule of law on the Mediterranean island.

Related posts

Turkey orders detention of another 133 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

Reuters News Service

Sydneysiders urged to stay indoors as Australian bushfire smoke blankets city

Reuters News Service

Pompeo announces softer U.S. stance on Israel’s Jewish settlements

Reuters News Service

At embattled Hong Kong university, a dramatic escape (Update)

Reuters News Service

Trump tweets he might be willing to testify

Reuters News Service

Four killed at California backyard party, gunman on the loose (Update 1)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign