November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man who posted video driving with his feet on social media appears in court

By Gina Agapiou0416

The 43-year-old man from Limassol who published a video of himself on social media driving with his feet appeared in Larnaca court on Tuesday.

Accused of reckless driving and driving without insurance, his lawyer asked for more time to reply to the accusation and the trial was rescheduled for Thursday.

The man posted a video of himself driving his truck using only his feet, while wearing socks, on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Kofinou on Facebook with a description reading “let’s sleep a little.”

He was identified by the police a few days after the post on November 1, and was called for questioning. He gave a statement to police and was released pending his court appearance.

Following the incident, police also posted a picture on Twitter saying: “Driving is not a game or a joke. We are obliged to be careful behind the wheel and respect not only our lives but others’ as well.”

