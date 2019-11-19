November 19, 2019

NEXTERS rates within Europe’s top 10 most earning mobile developers

The Cypriot game developer company, Nexters Global Ltd, lists, for the first time in history, in the 10th place of top earning applications among European mobile developers, according to the rating of the international analytical service, Datamagic (http://bit.ly/32O0vl0).

Established in 2009, NEXTERS GLOBAL Ltd is a successful and prolific game development and publishing company within the global cross-platform games market. From full cycle developing to publishing, NEXTERS is responsible for several commercially successful games on Web (HTML), iOS and Android platforms. Through its holistic and tailored approach to the entertainment, NEXTERS has developed a passionate fan base of users around the world. Throughout Y2019, NEXTERS showed impressive growth in mobile revenue due to its hit – Hero Wars, which was launched on iOS and Android mobile platforms in early 2017.

In addition to NEXTERS, other Cypriot companies such as Wargaming (41st place), PixelGun 3D (75th place), AppQuantum (77th place) were included in the rating list. All listers’ revenue reports are not publicly accessible, but according to the closed data of the analytical services, the earnings of the top companies included in this rating are estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars per month.

NEXTERS’ headquarters were located in Larnaca, but recently, the company’s administrative director Mr Kyriacos Paphitis announced a move to a new building in the center of Limassol. The relocation is associated with a significant expansion of the business’ operations.

