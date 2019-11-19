November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ozersay says flag burners have been identified

By George Psyllides00
Members of Elam burning the 'TRNC' flag

A Turkish Cypriot official said on Tuesday they have identified the people who burned a makeshift flag of the breakaway state and measures will be taken at crossing points.

The do-it-yourself flag was burned by members of far-right party Elam during demonstrations to mark the 34th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the north last week.

The flag burning has irked Turkish Cypriots and Turkish politicians who have strongly condemned the action.

On Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay posted on social media that the people who carried out the burning had been identified and instructions were given for the necessary measures to be put in place at the crossing points.

Meanwhile Turkish parties have called for a strong reaction in response to the burning.

An MP of the republican party said the Turkish national assembly must not give ground.

A ruling AK party MP said burning the breakaway state’s flag was tantamount to burning the Turkish flag.

“Let us all discuss together what to do and we are in favour to take this step together,” he said.

Related posts

Christmas trees to go on sale at forestry departments

Gina Agapiou

Stray animals’ welfare plan to return to Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko

Government websites down following power malfunction

George Psyllides

Police say surveillance technology will make roads safer

Nick Theodoulou

Petition against Paphos-Polis highway handed in to palace

Bejay Browne

Akel calls for arrests over spy van

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign