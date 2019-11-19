November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Please practise what you breach in your own backyard first

By CM Reader's View048

If Cyprus holds such store with international law, a good start would be to ensure that all buyers of real estate were automatically granted their title deeds on the day of purchase of either land or buildings.

Instead there exists in Cyprus a system whereby many tens of thousands of purchasers have been duped out of their title deeds by developers, lawyers and financial institutions and hence of legal ownership, a reality condoned by successive governments, including the current one which bleats on about ‘international law’.

They should therefore practise what they preach in their own backyard.

Fr

Cyprus is defender of international law

Related posts

However much you try your identity will eventually be revealed

CM Reader's View

Our View: Little sign that Lute achieved progress in latest visit

CM: Our View

It’s not just Kouris river, it’s the whole island that suffers from fly tipping

CM Reader's View

In praise of the Norwegian education system

CM Reader's View

The three guarantors failed miserbaly in their duties

CM Reader's View

A single picture should not stigmatize a whole nation

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign