November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rainfall still low for the month

By Annette Chrysostomou00

After the rain and storms of the past few days the rainfall for November has reached 19 per cent of the average for the month. Rainfall for November was only at 9 per cent of the average until four days ago.

No rain is forecast for the next few days. A high pressure system is affecting the area and the weather will remain clear on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 25C inland and at the coast and 15C on the mountains.

At night, the lowest temperatures are forecast to be 8C around Nicosia, 14C near the sea and 7C in Troodos.

The same weather pattern is expected for the next three days, with only a few high clouds and temperature a little above  average for this time of the year.

