November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand after gun found in old people’s home

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos court remanded a 43-year-old man for two days on Tuesday in connection with illegal possession of firearms.

The suspect was arrested on Monday after police were notified about an airgun found in an old people’s home in Peyia.

The airgun was not registered in Cyprus, while along with the illegal weapon, they found an Iranian passport belonging to the 43-year-old.

During questioning, the suspect denied any involvement with the case.

