November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stray animals’ welfare plan to return to Ayia Napa

By Jonathan Shkurko00

For the second consecutive year, the Ayia Napa municipality will launch its Abandoned Animal Welfare Plan on Wednesday, an initiative aimed at improving the conditions of stray animals in the resort.

The initiative is spearheaded by Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousou and president of the Animal Party Kyriacos Kyriacou.

Veterinary care for injured stray animals is being provided by the municipality, as well as free feeding and neutering of stray cats.

In addition to that, the initiative is promoting the adoption of dogs currently at the municipal shelter through social media and in cooperation with animal organisations all over Cyprus, with the municipality committed to covering the cost of neutering and microchip installation.

“The initiative is a huge success,” Animal Party Leader Kyriacos Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail, “mainly because we are seeing a huge interest in it from individuals, rather than just organisations.

“Tourists are donating funds to the initiative, this is very rewarding because it means they have the stray animals’ interests at heart.

“The initiative is still ongoing and we hope more people will show up and give their support to the cause.”

Last year, 400 cats were neutered thanks to the initiative and 40 cats and dogs were adopted.

