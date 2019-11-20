A week of Italian Cuisine

Italian cuisine is one of the most renowned in the world and Cyprus is not shy of its pasta and pizza eateries. There are hundreds of Italian restaurants on the island, so the passion for La Cucina Italiana is obvious.
Running until Sunday, Cyprus will experience the extraordinary Italian taste as the Embassy of Italy organises the week of Italian Cuisine. A rich programme of events is on to showcase the Italian culinary tradition including of quality cuisine, world-renowned gastronomical products and wines.
This year, for the first time, the programme offered in Cyprus will include a number of cultural and educational activities aimed at rediscovering the origin of natural products, promoting quality culinary traditions and enhancing the importance of the Mediterranean diet, which is so well rooted in Cyprus and Italy’s gastronomies.
The event is promoted by the Italian diplomatic and cultural network around the globe: in the same week, more than 300 cities will celebrate this event, with over 1,000 activities inspired by this year’s theme: Food Education: The Culture of Taste.
The Italian Embassy has called upon restaurants, venues and organisations who are particularly committed to the Italian gastronomical tradition, to celebrate the Week with special menus, tastings, promotions and educational events. This year, which marks the fourth edition of the week, 21 venues throughout the island will participate, ranging from fine dining and hotel restaurants, trattorias, wine bars and gourmet shops.
Collaborating with the embassy for the second year is AlphaMega, which throughout the Week will hold a special promotion of Italian products and host special cooking demonstrations by Chef Gaetano Billeci and ice-cream Master Lorenza Bernini at its Engomi Hypermarket.
But it’s not just nibbling on Italian goodness this week. One of the highlights of the Italian Cuisine Week will be a watercolour exhibition at the Cultural Centre of Strovolos Municipality by Veronica Hadjiphani Lorenzetti, a Cypriot-Italian botanical designer based in Italy. The exhibition, dedicated to the traditional and historical Italian and Cypriot fruit varieties, was last shown in Florence at the Georgofili Academy, a prestigious institution dating back to 1753. The event will be complemented by gelato tastings with ice-cream Master Lorenza Bernini.
The full programme of events in Cyprus can be found on the Italian Embassy website. For more information on the fourth Week of Italian Cuisine in the World and the Mediterranean diet, please visit the Italian Ministry of foreign affairs website, which includes a leaflet and an educational video series.
Week of the Italian Cuisine in Cyprus
A series of events with tastings, offers and exhibitions celebrating Italian cuisine. Until November 24. Multiple locations. Tel: 22-357635