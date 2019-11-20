November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

AG says wont get involved in spy van case for now

By George Psyllides058
Attorney-general Costas Clerides

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said Tuesday there was no reason at the moment for him to intervene in the spy van case, as reports suggested numerous entities on the island, including ruling Disy party may have used the services of the company that owns it.

“Only if there is evidence indicating that the police, which is responsible for the investigation, cannot be seen as impartial and objective because of being involved in the matter itself,” Clerides said.

Police launched an investigation after an Isreali national, Tal Dilian, an ex-intelligence officer, gave an interview to Forbes essentially advertising his services, which included covert surveillance and eavesdropping, among others.

The van has since been seized while police are investigating potential violations of privacy.

The vehicle, a converted GMC ambulance, is said to be loaded with gear capable of hacking smart phones and intercepting electronic communications within a one-kilometre radius.

The interview was published months ago but was only picked up in Cyprus last week.

However, news portal tothemaonline.com had reported a couple of years ago on the company’s operation and a 2016 police probe into the matter, which revealed that services had been sold to numerous clients in Cyprus, including ruling Disy.

Main opposition Akel has repeatedly asked for explanations on the matter and a meeting was scheduled with President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday.

