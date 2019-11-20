November 20, 2019

All government electronic systems shut to fix outage damage

The government’s electronic services were shut down on Wednesday afternoon to fix the damage caused on Tuesday when all government websites crashed.

The state information technology services said on Wednesday afternoon that all government electronic services have been temporarily shut down to fix the damage to the electrical supply of the systems.

The systems were shut down at 3pm but no information was given on when they would be switched on.

On Tuesday an outage at the finance ministry had caused all government websites to crash.

 

 

