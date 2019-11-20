November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat with 100 migrants spotted off Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter0217
File photo: Migrants arriving in Cyprus by boat

A boat carrying around 100 migrants was being towed to Paralimni after it was spotted off Cavo Greco in the afternoon.

The boat was spotted at around 2.30pm, sailing six nautical miles off Cavo Greco.

A police patrol boat was dispatched to the area to tow the boat to the Golden Coast fishing harbour in Paralimni.

Reports said the boat is carrying some 100 passengers who will be processed once they arrive.

Staff Reporter

