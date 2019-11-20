November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and Israel conclude Onisilos-Gideon military exercise

By Nick Theodoulou00
The armed forces of Cyprus and Israel successfully carried out on Wednesday their joint military exercise Onisilos-Gideon 2019, according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry.

The exercise was held as part of the annual military cooperation programme between the two countries, it added.

The three-day exercise took place within Nicosia flight information region (FIR) and in a large area of the national airspace and territory of Cyprus, using equipment and aircraft of the National Guard and various types of aircraft of the Israeli Air Force.

The defence ministry said the successful conclusion of the exercise proves the enhanced training level and operational readiness of the National Guard, and the close cooperation with friendly neighbouring countries in dealing with modern security challenges and asymmetric threats in the Eastern Mediterranean.

