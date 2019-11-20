November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Do all Turks have respect for other nations flags?

By CM Reader's View041

I don’t condone the burning of the flag, its meaningless to me but to say the Turks have respect for other nations flags is taking it too far… some Turks maybe but others definitely not.

One should take a quick look on YouTube… you will find videos of Turks burning the French flag and also the Dutch, Armenian, Israeli, American, Kurd, Greek etc… plenty of examples of ‘respect’ .

ED

Ozersay says flag burners have been identified

