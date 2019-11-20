November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

EU offering scholarships for high school education abroad

By Press Release01
Mostar Gymnasium

The European Union is granting six full scholarships for Cypriot students to complete their final two years of high school at UWC Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The EU Scholarship Programme for Cypriot Youth at UWC aims to contribute to building bridges of mutual understanding within Cyprus. Applications are open until February 15, 2020 through UWC Cyprus.

UWC Mostar is part of UWC (United World Colleges), a global network of 18 boarding schools on four continents sharing the belief that education can help create a better world for everyone. The scholars will enrol in UWC’s highly recognised International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and learn the skills to become tomorrow’s changemakers, with a focus on inter-community dialogue, peace and reconciliation. Students from very diverse backgrounds live and study together, while also learning how to leverage each other’s differences to bring value to their life and that of the communities they live in.

To date, 25 Cypriot students attended a UWC school or college around the world.

The scholarships will be awarded by UWC’s expert selection committee in Cyprus, following an independent process where candidates will be assessed along UWC’s core selection criteria. For information on UWC, eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit www.cy.uwc.org.

For more information or interviews, please contact:  Ingrid Helsingen Warner

+4794878886 [email protected]

Related posts

Congratulations for Open University graduates

Press Release

Downgrading England’s Ivory Towers

CM Guest Columnist

Education minister outlines spending plans for ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Entrepreneurial project at Frederick University a great success

Press Release

Environmental summer camps to launch next year

Annette Chrysostomou

Refugee awareness programme for high school students

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign