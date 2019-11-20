November 20, 2019

Former Orthodox archbishop of Britain dies aged 91

By George Psyllides00
President Anastasiades with Archbishop Gregorios

The Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain on Wednesday announced the death of its former archbishop, Gregorios, who passed away in the morning at the age of 91.

Gregorios was born in 1928 at the village of Marathovounos in Famagusta and was ordained deacon in 1953 by archbishop Makarios.

He graduated from high school in 1954 and went to Athens to study theology but before receiving his degree in 1959, he was appointed to the Church of All Saints in London where he assumed duty in April of the same year.

Gregorios rose through the ranks and in 1988 he was unanimously elected archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain.

His enthronement took place at the Cathedral of Sophia in West London.

President Nicos Anastasiades expressed his sadness on the passing of Gregorios, whom he described as the worthy spiritual leader of the Cypriot diaspora and the Orthodox flock of the UK in general whose contribution was widely recognised.

“We shall always remember him with special feelings,” the president said in a written statement.

 

 

