November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Griffon vulture released into wild after spell in hospital

By Gina Agapiou028
The rare Griffon vulture (BirdLife Cyprus)

Α griffon vulture that had been treated at wildlife hospital after it was found stranded at Episkopi Bay has been released and is doing well, BirdLife Cyprus said on Wednesday.

“The vulture was released last Friday from the facilities in Limassol and it is been tracked every two hours,” said BirdLife project coordinator Melpo Apostolidou.

“Recent data from the radio transmitter showed it survived and found its colony at Episkopi Bay in Paphos” she told the Cyprus Mail.

The young griffon vulture was found wet, in distress and unable to fly on a rock at Episkopi Bay by a BirdLife volunteer on September 8.

They were able to reach and rescue the bird with the help of a private boat owner.

The injured bird was transferred to Athalassa Wildlife Hospital in Nicosia where a band was placed on its leg and its wings were cleaned of the salt.

The bird was placed in a cage for about a month and was slowly fed until it reached the desired weight.

From there the griffon was transferred to Limassol where it was fed by Game Fund staff and was able to practise flying in preparation for its release.

 

 

