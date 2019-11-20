November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Improved traffic lights in Nicosia by May 2020

By Jonathan Shkurko00
New lights should decrease the need for traffic police

One hundred and five state-of-the-art traffic lights will be installed across the capital by the Nicosia municipality by May 2020.

The new traffic lights will save energy and due to the consequent reduction in electricity bills will be cheaper to maintain.

Moreover, they will significantly help improve traffic regulation as they will be connected to the SCOOT traffic control system, a network used to maintain safe movement on roads.

The refurbishment project for Nicosia cost €1.5 million.

The Department of Public Works is planning to renew the traffic lights system in Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca and the Famagusta area as well, which will cost €3 million and will be completed by 2022.

Executive engineer of the department of public works Alexis Avgoustis explained that the task of upgrading existing the traffic lights systems “is aimed at improving sustainable mobility, saving electricity and reducing gas emissions.”

Specifically, thanks to the installation of modern Extra Low Voltage (ELV) and LED low-energy signaling systems, the electric consumption will be drastically reduced.

“The new equipment,” Avgoustis said, “will involve significantly lower wiring and maintenance costs, and will be able to work in temperatures ranging from -25C to 60-70C.

“It will also include a system aimed at automatically reducing the intensity of the lights at night.”

The new traffic lights will also help increase safety on the roads.

“The LED lamps that will be installed,” Avgoustis said, “will be far more visible than the conventional ones used at the moment.

“In addition to that, road safety levels are increasing in areas where new traffic lights are placed for all potential users, whether they are car drivers, cyclists, pedestrians or public transport users.”

Finally, the traffic lights will feature a built-in communication system with the central traffic control centre, which will automatically provide instructions for better real-time traffic management. This will mean less intervention by traffic police officers and a significantly reduced cost.

