International Literary Festival returns

Four whole days are dedicated to the upcoming 4th International Literary Festival that will take place in Nicosia between November 27 and 30. 40 creators from 14 countries, including Cyprus, will come together to offer readings, discussions and dialogue.
The festival will take place mainly around venues in Nicosia, including Sarah’s Jazz Club, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and ARTos Foundation but it will also head for the mountains. The second day of the festival will be hosted at Lemithou village and Platres will host the Meet the Writers’ Sessions and readings.
“It is a well-known fact,” say the festival organisers, “that the renowned, as well as the emerging literary voices and their interactive participation, give significant value to an international literary festival. Their participation brings together writing and reading with the audience-listener, in an atmosphere of communication, understanding and contemporary presentations.
The author-reader and audience-listener sessions create a new platform-dialogue, on which they converge in search of new ideas and new approaches to better understand contemporary literary trends. The festival provides a platform for contemporary-modern writing while at the same time safeguards and showcases classical literary heritage.”
Keeping this in mind and together with one of its key objectives, which is the presentation of specialised events dedicated to specific literary trends, Ideogramma, is organising the fourth edition of the International Literary Festival, to the shores of Cyprus, that includes a concert of singers and songwriters from Cyprus and abroad.
This year the event Dialogues, which was one of the events of the 2017 edition of the festival, is repeated. Authors and poets will be invited to visit the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation to choose an object from the museum, or a period of time, and write a text or poem. The texts and poems will be read at the event taking place at the BoC Foundation.
All events, including the concert, are open and free to the public and more information about the schedule can be found on Ideogramma’s Facebook page.
The 4th International Literary Festival
Festival with invited writers, poets and creators from Cyprus and abroad for readings, discussions and concerts. November 27-30. Multiple locations. Tel: 22-756453