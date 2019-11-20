November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol mayor seeking legal action over bicycle lane travesty

By George Psyllides0327
The bicycle lane swerved around parked cars

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides has sought legal advice over the possibility of charging municipal workers for constructing a bicycle lane that sparked widespread derision on social media and was a major embarrassment for the local authority.

A probe found that serious omissions and mistakes were committed in the construction of the shoddy, irrationally designed bicycle route.

Nicolaides said on Wednesday he has received the 38-page report on the matter.

“Based on the findings, at first sight there is an issue relating to a series of serious omissions and mistakes at various stages of the project’s implementation,” he said.

The Limassol mayor said he has referred the matter to the municipality’s legal adviser asking whether any workers could be charged in relation to the fiasco.

If yes, those found responsible will face a disciplinary committee that will be appointed by the council.

The lane veered suddenly across roads

The issue emerged last month after photos posted on social media showed a crooked, shoddily designed and executed bicycle path snaking through Omonia, bypassing parked cars and crossing roads.

The path was supposed to connect the Limassol Marina with the western areas of the city up to the new port, but it was clear from the photos that it would be impossible to function as viable pathway, crisscrossing roads and blocked by parked cars.

The municipality’s head of European projects, Charis Trikkis, said at the time the images of the red painted bicycle path were shocking and a source of shame.

“The issue has gone too far, and has brought shame to all of us,” Trikkis said.

He added that the legal processes were not followed correctly, and the municipal council did not issue a decision for the bicycle path’s construction, nor did it have the permission of the public works department.

“The original plans [for the path] were not like this,” Trikkis said of the images of the path meant to be constructed behind Limassol Franklin Roosevelt Avenue.

