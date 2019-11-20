November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

New surveillance technology not enough, we need speed cameras

By CM Reader's View00

That’s all well and good useful too but it doesn’t search the car or tell you if the driver is under the influence of something or making a delivery it is just an aid.

The police will use this technology to do less work, if that’s possible, so nothing will improve, if anything it will just make things worse.

Speed cameras and cameras at traffic lights are what’s needed.

AB

Police say surveillance technology will make roads safer

