November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos brawl sees five people in hospital

By Annette Chrysostomou0135
A fight between members of two families in Paphos saw five people treated in hospital, one with a knife wound, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man claimed that he and his father-in-law, 71, had been attacked by three members of the same family, a 56-year-old man, his wife, 51, and their 26-year-old son, because they had complained that their animals had entered their property and destroyed their crops.

The three also claimed they had been attacked by the 28-year-old man and his father-in-law.

The two men were hospitalized in Paphos general hospital where the 71-year-old was treated for a knife wound and the 28-year-old for various injuries.

The 26-year-old son of the family was also treated at the hospital after a suffering a bruise to his right eye.

His parents were treated and subsequently discharged.

 

