November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police involved after mother leaves Cyprus with children

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are investigating a case of child abduction by a Palestinian mother who has joint custody of their three children with her husband.

According to police, a Palestinian national reported that his 38-year-old wife left from Paphos airport with their three underage children to attend a funeral of a relative in Palestine.

She then informed him that she was not going to return to Cyprus, saying that if he wants to see the children he should travel to Palestine.

The complaint is being investigated by police and it is expected that an arrest warrant will be issued against the woman.

 

