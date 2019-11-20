November 20, 2019

Tests on prison jamming system may affect mobile phone signals nearby

Staff Reporter

The transport ministry announced on Wednesday that mobile phones signals in areas near the Nicosia prison might be affected over the next two weeks because of tests to the jamming system installed at the correction facility.

The checks and adjustments will be carried out between Thursday and December 5, between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

During the testing, interference problems and interruptions in mobile services may occur in areas near the central prison, the ministry said.

The announcement follows confusion last week over the loss of signal of mobile phones in Ayios Andreas. It emerged on Monday that this was due to faults in the jamming system installed at the nearby central prison.

 

 

