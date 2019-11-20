November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Theatre workshop for teenagers

By Eleni Philippou00

Using theatre as a means to educate creatively, Giannis Karaoulis and Eleni Moleski are organising a series of workshops for teenagers comprised of seminars and discussions. Included in the workshops are two productions which aim to place the adolescents as both the viewer and the co-creator at the centre of the creative process.

“In the theatre we tell stories, more often than not,” say the organisers, “but sometimes we tell our own stories. There is usually a director who decides, but sometimes we all decide together. If you’re between 14 and 18 and you like to create within a team and tell your own stories or imaginary ones, come work together.”

Besides Giannis and Eleni, who are leading the series, Irene Andreou and Elena Christodolidou will also be leading sessions. The workshops will begin on November 30 and will last until April 14. On the final day of the workshops, a public presentation will be held where audiences will be invited in to watch the workshop results. Every Saturday participants will meet at Apothikes Theatre from 3 to 6pm. Being part of the workshops is free of charge, those interested just need to register by November 23 at [email protected] or 22-864306.

 

Theatrical workshops for teenagers aged between 14-18. Led by Giannis Karaoulis and Eleni Moleski. November 30-April 14. Registration deadline: November 23. Free. [email protected] or 22-864306

