November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three men arrested on suspicion of robbery

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police arrested three men on Tuesday night in connection with a burglary ring.

The three men, aged 25, 30 and 34 and already known to the police, were found to be in possession of a large number of car keys, burglary tools, binoculars and bank notes in different currencies, for which they could not give an acceptable explanation.

Police officers had stopped the rental car with the three men inside at 10.15 pm on Tuesday night.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit an offence, illegal possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Further investigations to clarify the case are currently underway.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

AG says won’t get involved in spy van case for now (updated)

George Psyllides

Paphos brawl sees five people in hospital

Annette Chrysostomou

A week of Italian Cuisine

Eleni Philippou

Improved traffic lights in Nicosia by May 2020

Jonathan Shkurko

New bill seeks to help those with social insurance debts

Evie Andreou

Bicommunal demo on Friday to call for reunification

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign