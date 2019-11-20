November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrests at Larnaca airport for importing controlled medicines

By Staff Reporter00

Two men were arrested at Larnaca airport on Tuesday night after they were found with large amounts of controlled medicines in their luggage.

The 36-year-old and 29-year-old third country nationals had just arrived from Bahrain when officials discovered three boxes containing 2,925 Panadol pills during the search of the 36-year-old’s luggage. The pills fall under the controlled medicines category which require a permit from the ministry of health to distribute.

During the search of the 29-year-old’s luggage police uncovered a further 998 Panadol pills.

Both men and were later arrested and placed into detention while further investigations continue.

The two men were due to appear in Larnaca district court on Wednesday.

Staff Reporter

