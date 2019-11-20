November 20, 2019

Unions delighted with healthcare victory for semi-government organisations

By Gina Agapiou

Unions welcomed on Wednesday the cabinet’s decision to approve a supplementary health fund for workers of semi-government organisations which will allow them to keep their private insurance after the full implementation of Gesy.

“We are happy with the arrangement,” said Andreas Matsa, general secretary of SEK union.

“The health plans vary in every organisation owned by the state. We do not want to burden the government with extra costs so the coverage amount of medical expenses will be decided by the administration of the different organisations.”

The decision to ban the private health insurance providing healthcare to workers of semi-government organisations such as EAC and CyTA and local government was taken in February and was to be enforced in June 2020, following the implementation of the second phase of Gesy.

The “arbitrary intervention” as it was described by the unions led to work stoppages by the EAC and port workers who demanded they keep their private health schemes alongside Gesy to cover any additional costs such as dental and eye care which are not part of the national health scheme.

The pressure led the cabinet last week to alter the nature of the health fund constituting it a supplementary health care insurance for the workers of the semi-government organisations and local government workers.

