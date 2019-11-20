November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman arrested in north over stolen wallet

By Staff Reporter00
The woman was arrested at Ayios Dhometios crossing point

A woman living in the Republic and reportedly a Greek Cypriot has been detained in the north on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a clothes shop in northern Nicosia, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to Yeni Duzen, the woman was taken to court on Wednesday and detained for up to 15 days.

The woman was suspected of stealing the wallet last Saturday after another customer had forgotten it in a dressing room of a clothes shop in northern Nicosia. The wallet contained 700 Turkish lira and the owner’s driving licence.

It is believed the suspect took the wallet and crossed to the south the same day but was arrested when she crossed to the north again on Tuesday through the Ayios Dometios crossing point.

 

Staff Reporter

