November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

16 arrested in Limassol with fake papers

By Katy Turner00

16 people were arrested in Limassol on Wednesday after police found they were working on fake papers when they visited a factory.

According to the police, officials from the Labour inspection department and migration service went to the site in Limassol where the 16 workers had no documents to prove their identity.

Police investigation revealed that the 15 men and one woman has presented forged papers to the employer.

They were all taken to the CID offices in Limassol where there real identities were uncovered, while two of them were found to be on the island illegally.

All 16 were arrested to help with police inquiries into charges of forgery and circulating forged documents.

