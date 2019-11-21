Bar review: BLOK bar, Larnaca

November 21, 2019

One of the most historical places in Larnaca, its Laiki Geitonia was once a place filled with the hustle and bustle of markets and goods being transported to warehouses. Fast forward a couple of centuries and the hustle and bustle remains but for very different reasons. Now an area filled with cosmopolitan bars and bursting with nightlife, it is one of the main go to places in Larnaca for a night out.

BLOK bar is one of the many you will stumble across when in the area looking for cocktail or something similar. Coming up to their four-year anniversary, BLOK has been a popular choice for locals and tourists ever since opening.

One of my favourite things there is how they have maintained the historical structure of the stone building. You can see where the original structure was and what is new. The historical identity of the building gives character and makes you wonder what those walls have seen!

Walking in to the bar, the lighting is dim so your attention is drawn to the bar where a backlit wall displays shelves stacked with the different drinks used to make the fantastic cocktails they have on offer. The wooden island tables with high, black stools manage to slip seamlessly in to the theme of the retro bar. The tassel lampshades on the bar brought not only that retro vibe, but also a smile to my face as they reminded of lampshades at my grandmother’s house.

Whether is it one of their Gin and Tonics with pepper corns, a Tiki cocktail served up in an amusing cup, their own twist on a favourite, such as the Berry Hugo or one of their signature cocktails, like the Herbal London, I doubt very much that you will be anything less than satisfied. The drinks are made by mixologists who have a passion for what they are doing and it really comes through in the taste of the drinks.

Keep an eye out on their social media for special events such as RnB night, guest performers or even bartender competitions.

 

BLOK bar

Where: Kleanthi Kalogera 53, Larnaca

When: Tuesday-Friday 6pm-2am, Sunday 11am-2am

Contact: 96 588771

How much: €8 a cocktail

 

