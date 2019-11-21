November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British tourist remains in hospital after hitting head

By Katy Turner00

A British tourist remains in Paphos hospital after a fall which led to him injuring his head.

According to the police, the 66-year-old lost his balance at some point when he was in a bar in Coral Bay, falling to the ground and hitting his head.

He was transferred by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where on duty doctors treated the wound on his head and kept him in for further treatment and monitoring.

