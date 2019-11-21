November 21, 2019

Cambridge Weight Plan: Cyprus wins international Slimmer of the Year Award

On Friday 15 November 2019, 25 year-old Katerina Vasiliou who lost 90kg with Cambridge Weight Plan, was crowned International Slimmer of the Year at the Cambridge International Convention in the UK.

Katerina won the hearts and votes of an international audience who have been following her story since 23rd October when the voting lines opened. After competing against other countries, Katerina won and will bring the trophy home for Cyprus from the UK.

You can watch her moving film about living with obesity and how Cambridge Weight Plan changed her life https://awards.cambridgeweightplan.com/cyprus Katerina was initially amongst 12 other finalists in Cyprus and won the Slimmer of the Year in March 2019.

This won her a place to compete and represent Cyprus in the International competition. Cambridge Weight Plan Cyprus is known as the no 1 weight management brand and Cyprus is one of the most successful award winning countries, having helped over 55,000 people lose weight successfully.

Says Katerina, “I was without a future and the Doctors told me I would die if I did not lose weight. I am so grateful to my best friend Despina and my Consultant Koulla Koureas Pavlou.  Without their support, I would still be very unhappy, overweight and miserable”.  Directors Dean Zenios and Ellis Zenios said of the win, “We are very proud to again have won this award for the fifth time, proving that Cambridge Weight Plan Cyprus is one of the most successful weight loss companies in the world”.

Katerina now looks forward to a trip to Seville as her prize – and well deserved. Congratulations Katerina!

