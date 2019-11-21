November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clash in House over Yeroskipou archaeological site

By Gina Agapiou026
The site at Yeroskipou

Green Party leader Yiorgos Perdikis and Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou clashed on Thursday over excavations of an ancient site at Yeroskipou.

The Yeroskipou site belongs to the church and the archbishop wants to develop the area but postponed his plans after the unexpected antiquities’ discovery.

Anastasiadou told MPs at a House transport committee meeting that the excavations had been completed. Her comment was contradicted by Perdikis who said he had contacted Marina Solomidou, head of the antiquities department a few weeks ago.

Solomidou said that she had spoken to the archbishop who gave the green light for the excavations to proceed.

The government is expected to explain how it will assist the archbishop’s plans to develop the area after refusing to swap the piece of land for another nearby to protect the site of significant archaeological interest. The plans foresee the construction of two tower blocks and a hotel.

An Akel-led protest took place in September against the church’s plans to build on the archaeological site. Demonstrators argued that cultural heritage belongs to the people and demanded an alternative management of the location by the state.

 

Related posts

Diko expresses outrage over cabinet volte-face on SGO healthcare

George Psyllides

Court case for man who used his feet to drive set for January

Gina Agapiou

Disy leader seeking major post in European People’s Party (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Leaders to meet at 7pm on Monday in Berlin

Staff Reporter

Woman locks herself in house, threatens to set herself alight

George Psyllides

Turkey says ‘TRNC’ flag will never cease to fly in the north

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign