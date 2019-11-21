November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CyBC expected to get staff structure overhaul

By George Psyllides00

THE management of state broadcaster CyBC is finalising a plan to introduce a new structure, which includes reforming employment terms, its chairman said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, after Disy and Diko rejected the broadcaster’s budget, the interior minister asked the management to prepare an organisational chart and apply reforms to meet the contemporary needs of a modern television station.

New employment plans must also be drawn up since the broadcaster currently relies on workers on ‘indefinite term’ contracts without advancement prospects or substantial pay rises, the minister said.

The current proposal is based on a PwC study and lengthy consultations with department heads and staff.

“The aim is to return to a normal structure,” Frangos told the Cyprus Mail.

The administration is looking to set up an organisation with between 220 and 240 permanent staff and do away with the current regime of having a large number of employees on a variety of employment terms.

CyBC currently employs 181 permanent staff and 186 on different contracts.

The plan is to fill the empty pool of permanent staff and empty the other one, perhaps through examinations, Frangos said.

The management will hold a meeting with the interior minister to finalise the proposal.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster will have to find a general manager after the resignation of Michalis Maratheftis who is reportedly moving on to greener pastures.

Maratheftis did not disclose where he was moving to but in his letter, he did say he had a couple of attractive proposals.

Related posts

Anastasiades expects stronger support from EU and EPP (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Health ministry orders recall of chiromeri batch

Gina Agapiou

Akel says it wants no whitewash of ‘spy van’ affair

George Psyllides

MPs say man chosen to save the mountain villages stands to gain personally

George Psyllides

Griffon vulture released into wild after spell in hospital (Video)

Gina Agapiou

Clash in House over Yeroskipou archaeological site

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign