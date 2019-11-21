November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy leader seeking major post in European People’s Party

By Evie Andreou019
President Nicos Anastasiades and Disy leader Averof Neophytou in Zagreb

President Nicos Anastasiades is in Zagreb, Croatia for the election convention of the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress where the Disy leader will go for one of the group’s vice chair positions.

The elections for the European umbrella group that includes Disy is for the new president and the vice presidents of the EPP.

Anastasiades on Thursday is expected to make an intervention in the course of the deliberations of the EPP congress.

Outgoing president of the European Council Donald Tusk, who ran unopposed, was elected as the EPP’s new chairman. Disy leader Averof Neofytou is among the candidates running for one of the 10 vice president posts.

On the sidelines of the congress, Anastasiades held a meeting with the EU head negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier and had a brief meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The EPP on Wednesday, on Disy’s initiative, adopted an emergency resolution concerning the negotiations for the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In the resolution the EPP reiterates its support for a comprehensive, sustainable and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and EU law, values and principles, including the principle of subsidiarity.

It emphasises that there should be no deviation from the framework of negotiations based on a bizonal, bicommunal federal model for Cyprus and draws attention to the Guterres Framework and his call for the resumption of negotiations based on the understandings reached in 2017 in Crans Montana.

To this end, the EPP “denounces any purported alternative solution proposed by Turkey for the creation of two states on the island of Cyprus”.

EPP also expressed its full support for Cyprus’ energy exploration programme and condemned “the provocative attempts by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership to bring Varosha under its own administration”.

Related posts

Leaders to meet at 7pm on Monday in Berlin

Staff Reporter

Woman locks herself in house, threatens to set herself alight

George Psyllides

Turkey says ‘TRNC’ flag will never cease to fly in the north

Nick Theodoulou

Transvember event

Staff Reporter

Young Cypriot musicians in Vienna

Eleni Philippou

British tourist remains in hospital after hitting head

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign