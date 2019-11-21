November 21, 2019

Documentary workshops for teens

A two-month workshop is taking place for any teenagers out there who are interested in learning the art of documentaries, and what goes into making them. The non-profit organisation Media What, in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Board and Youth Makerspace Larnaka, are organising the ‘Your Story’ project, based on a series of workshops that focus on storytelling, journalism and short documentary-making.

The Your Story project will take place in three communities in Cyprus, Finland and France. It is open to students aged 14-18, who will get a chance to explore the documentary genre by taking on the role of journalists and directors in order to tell the story of an older member of their community. Participation is free, but there is a limited number of places so registration is required.

The project, taking place in English, will run for two months and will feature weekly meetings every Friday from 3pm to 5pm at Youth Makerspace Larnaca. It started on November 1, and will continue until December 20. The final documentaries produced by the participants will be screened during a special ceremony at Youth Makerspace in January 2020.

Your Story is an international project that is funded by the U.S. State Department, World Learning and Alumni TIES and is supported by Media What, a Cypriot non-profit organisation focused on promoting media literacy to youth through participatory media production activities.

 

Your Story

Two-month-long documentary workshops for teenagers aged 14-18. Until December 20. Every Friday. 3pm-5pm. Youth Makerspace Larnaca. Information at: [email protected]/ 24-201777

