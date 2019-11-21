November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Halkbank seeks to challenge U.S. jurisdiction before entering plea to charges

By Reuters News Service00
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive from state-controlled Halkbank, is seen with Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak as he talks on a mobile phone at Istanbul International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2019. Mehmet Acar/Finance Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Turkey‘s state-owned Halkbank , which U.S. prosecutors have criminally charged with helping Iran evade sanctions, said it should be able to challenge whether U.S. courts can hear the case at all before it entered a formal plea, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

The bank also rejected prosecutors’ claim that it was a “fugitive” for refusing to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a plea, and said that appearing there might be construed as accepting the court’s jurisdiction.

“As a corporation, Halkbank cannot be a ‘fugitive’ since it has no physical body to present,” the bank said.

Halkbank also said it will ask U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who has overseen related litigation, to remove himself from the case.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, who is not related to the judge, declined to comment.

The U.S. Department of Justice brought the criminal case on Oct. 16, in what the bank called an escalation of Washington’s sanctions on Ankara for Turkey‘s military incursion in Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the case an “unlawful, ugly” step.

It is unclear why Halkbank is seeking the judge’s recusal.

Judge Berman previously presided over a criminal case against Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab and Halkbank director Mehmet Hakan Atilla. Zarrab had moved for Berman’s recusal on the grounds that he criticized Turkey‘s government while attending a 2014 symposium in Istanbul.

Zarrab pleaded guilty before testifying against Atilla, who was convicted and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Atilla returned to Turkey this year after leaving prison, and was named general manager of the Istanbul stock exchange.

U.S. prosecutors have said that Zarrab, Atilla, Halkbank and other Turkish officials schemed between 2012 and 2016 to help Iran spend revenue from oil and gas sales abroad using sham food and gold transactions, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan condemned the case at the time as a political attack on his government.

Related posts

Australians shelter from bushfires as political pressure rises

Reuters News Service

‘Everyone was in the loop’ about Ukraine pressure campaign

Reuters News Service

Attack on Syria’s Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp

Reuters News Service

Reaching Downing Street would be a ‘big step’, admits Swinson

Reuters News Service

Prince Andrew steps down from public duties

Reuters News Service

Congratulations sent to Queen and Philip on 72nd wedding anniversary

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign