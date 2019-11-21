November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health ministry orders recall of chiromeri batch

By Gina Agapiou00

THE health ministry on Thursday withdrew a batch of Pitsilia-Kyperounta smoked ham (chiromeri) after lab tests found high levels of PAH chemicals.

The product is produced in Cyprus and sold in vacuum-sealed plastic bags.

The number of the batch is 091019 with a production date of October 13, 2019 and an expiration date of July 15, 2020 and a.

Following laboratory tests, the product was found not to comply with the maximum level of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) in smoked meat products which is 5,0μg per kilo, according to regulations.

The health services ordered the producers and distributors of the product to immediately withdraw the entire batch from the Cypriot market.

Consumers who have already bought the product are warned not to consume it and return it to the store where they purchased it from.

