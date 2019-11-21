November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Israel’s attorney general indicts PM Netanyahu on corruption charges

By Reuters News Service00
A woman walks past a banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the words 'Crime Minister' outside the justice ministry in Jerusalem

Israel’s attorney general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, heightening uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision, the first of its kind against a serving Israeli prime minister, in a statement and said the charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged. He was due to make a statement at 2030 GMT.

Police recommended in February that Mandelblit file criminal charges against the right-wing prime minister in the long-running investigations dubbed Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and of dispensing favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by Israel’s biggest selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, and the Walla website.

Israel’s longest-serving premier could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum 3-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

Related posts

Attack on Syria’s Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp

Reuters News Service

Iran’s Rouhani claims victory over unrest and blames foreigners

Reuters News Service

Israel launches air strikes in Syria, Damascus says two killed (Update)

Reuters News Service

Lebanon deploys security forces in Beirut before parliamentary session

Reuters News Service

Pompeo announces softer U.S. stance on Israel’s Jewish settlements

Reuters News Service

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign