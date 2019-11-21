November 21, 2019

Latest group of migrants all from Syria

By Katy Turner

The 120 migrants that arrived in Cyprus late on Wednesday afternoon on a boat that was first spotted in the Cape Greco are from Syria, it was revealed on Thursday.

According to the police, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday members of the coastguard spotted the boat six nautical miles off the coast.

Members of the police approache the boat which was then towed to a fishing shelter near the Golden Coast in Paralimni.

Because the boat was too big to anchor at the shelter, members of the police transferred the migrants to the shore in inflatables, where there identities were recorded.

The migrants include 14 unaccompanied minors, three women, six children belonging to three families and 97 men.

Shortly before midnight they were taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

They told police they had walked from Syria to Turkey on different dates and each had then paid an unknown person $4,000 to be brought to Cyprus.

Members of the Civil Defence and health services were also at the shelter to offer assistance to the migrants.

