November 21, 2019

Leaders to meet at 7pm on Monday in Berlin

File photo: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

 

The leaders’ meeting on Monday will be held at 7pm at the Adlon Kempinski hotel in Berlin, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Thursday.

Citing diplomatic sources, Kibris Postasi said it was expected that it would be a lengthy meeting.

The paper said the last dinner between Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci on July 6, 2017 in Switzerland went on for eight hours, finishing at 3am the next day.

 

