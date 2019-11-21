November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand renewed for night club shooting suspect

By Staff Reporter
File photo

A 44-year-old man believed to be the shooter in the murder attempt of a 30-year-old man earlier in the month outside a night club in Engomi, Nicosia was re-remanded in custody for another seven days on Thursday.

Also in police custody is another man, suspected of being an accessory to conspiracy to commit homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, and participation in a criminal organisation.

During the remand hearing in court, police informed the judge that so far they have taken 183 depositions and intend to take another 46.

During the course of the investigation, police have searched 20 premises and are examining CCTV footage from the scene of the crime.

Authorities are seeking six more persons seen on CCTV.

Analysis of phone data has shown that at least 30 individuals had contact with the primary suspects.

The 44-year-old man and the second suspect had fled the scene in a car, which was later ditched in a location in Nicosia. Police believe the suspects had help in ditching the car.

Neither the gun nor the bullet cases have been found.

The court also heard that on the evening of November 2 toward the morning of November 3, the suspected shooter and three others visited the night club in Engomi, threatening the club’s employees that they would be sacked.

Police believe the suspects are part of a criminal ring which had been pressuring the night club owners to grant them ‘protection’ over the business.

The 30-year-old gunshot victim underwent surgery at Nicosia general hospital with doctors describing his condition as critical. Another man, 42, was also slightly injured in the shooting.

Staff Reporter

