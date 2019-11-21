The case for consolidation: Why Cyprus will end up with a handful of insurance companies

The Cyprus insurance industry has in recent years shown impressive growth, though in line with the global trend of consolidation in the face of intense margin pressures and costly regulatory burdens, the currently highly-saturated insurance sector is expected to be left with a market of just a handful of companies.

According to figures of the Insurance Association of Cyprus (IAC), 2018 marked a year of sustained growth for the island’s insurance landscape, with life premiums increasing by 8.8 per cent compared to 7.8 per cent in 2017, and general non-life premiums recording a 5.8 increase compared to 2017.

The figures attest to a maintained profitability across the island’s insurance sector, which currently features 30 companies, but which is dominated just a few of these. Indicatively, in 2018 IAC figures showed that the life insurance market was dominated by three companies, which enjoyed a market share which ranged from 23.36 per cent to 24.38 per cent, with the remainder of the companies recording a market share that ranged between just 0.10 per cent to 7.21 per cent.

Despite the stark differences in profitability between the small and big players, the insurance industry remains crowded, despite catering to a population of around 800,000. Comparatively, Greece, which boasts a population of roughly 10.7 million, only had 53 insurance companies operating in 2018, a figure that is marking an annual decrease.

Even so, since the most recent financial crisis, governments and regulators have introduced increasing and costly regulation in an attempt to ensure the financial system’s survival through a minimisation of the risk posed by various sectors of the financial services industry, while the enhancement of consumer protection at a time of heightened pressure for transparency is also high on the agenda of regulations.

Raising the bar on the requirements for staying competitive, regulations will motivate insurance companies to strengthen their capital efficiency and profitability through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic companies, particularly in a context such as Cyprus where a high number of companies compete.

According to Deloitte’s 2019 Insurance Outlook, “the confluence of unrelenting market pressure to achieve sustainable growth, a lingering abundance of capital and capacity, improving global economies, and an upturn in interest rates may indicate that insurers should be prepared for a potential uptick in M&A [mergers and acquisitions] in 2019.”

The two main regulations affecting the local insurance sector are the EU’s Solvency II and Insurance Distribution (IDD) Directives, both of which are expected to continue to transform insurance business models and practices in the coming years.

Solvency II, which came into force on the island in April 2016, is a risk-based regulation that sets the technical and governance standards required for EU insurers to manage capital requirements. It provides transparency and consistency to risk management and reporting to protect consumer interests against insurers defaulting on their obligations.

Similarly, IDD came into force in October 2018, introducing a number of new obligations that firms involved in the designing and selling of insurance products need to meet with the aim of enhancing consumer protection. It requires insurers to provide greater transparency in the price and costs of insurance products, clearer information on the products, and to alter business conduct in order to help consumers avoid purchasing products they don’t need.

As exemplified by the insurance sector’s growth figures, Cyprus has so far proved able to stay competitive in the EU market, though a sustained profitability is expected to require a reorganisation and consolidation of the insurance market.

In general, large, diversified groups are able to fare better in the changing landscape of insurance, as they possess the necessary resources to design internal models for capital calculation, often leading to lower capital requirements. They are also able to cope better with added modelling and reporting requirements, while diversification also brings capital benefits.

Scale, however, may not be absolutely necessary for survival. Smaller specialty insurers that have a solid profitable niche, such as Hellas Direct and its innovative presence in home insurance, may be in a more favourable position to tackle the internal and external pressure as consolidators, rather than being absorbed by larger players.

Pushing insurance companies like Hellas Direct forward is an operational excellence and effortless manoeuvring of requirements of the future, shedding traditional operational models which larger established companies are wrestling to restructure in an effort to meet demands for increased digitisation and technological efficiency.

Unburdened by these costly internal modifications, Hellas Direct, backed by a roster of leading investors, including Portag3, IFC and Endeavor Catalyst, breezed into the Cyprus market in 2012 as a digital-first, full-stack insurance company, empowered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.

As outlined in the report by Deloitte: “The underlying message is that while the industry may have to cope with a plethora of internal and external pressures, their impact remains very much in each insurer’s own hands. Perhaps the biggest determining factor will be how committed and prepared each insurer is to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing economy and society.”